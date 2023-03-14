Junko June Yee, age 83, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Torrance, Calif. She was born on June 20, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Yoshibumi and Fujiko (Maruyama) Takiguchi.

Junko was predeceased by brother Shuji Takiguchi in 2021. She is survived by brothers, Ken (Marjorie) and Hiro (Sandy) Takiguchi; sisters, Fumiko Miyatake and Kimiko Mimi (Howard) Matsumoto; sister-in-law, Jerri Takiguchi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private graveside service was held on March 6, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery.