Alan Nishio (right) with fellow cycling enthusiast Jeff Chop.

Friends of long-time community leader Alan Nishio are organizing a bike ride in his honor in Playa Del Rey.

As reported in a March 28 article for Discover Nikkei by Sharon Yamato, Nishio recently decided against further treatment for a rare form of cancer that has slowly but steadily overwhelmed his body for the past 17 years.

“Alan Nishio has been a long-time cycling enthusiast,” said John Esaki, Amy Kato and Yamato in announcing the event. “The inaugural Cycle for Alan will honor and celebrate our good friend on Sunday, April 2, at 9 a.m. A number of folks have sworn off biking and will just be coming to hang out — including quite a few from LTSC (Little Tokyo Service Center).

“Meeting place: South end of the Dockweiler Beach parking lot. Meeting point is restroom/shower area (blue-bannered buildings) at northernmost end of the first beach parking lot; closest to the guard gate entrance at West Imperial Avenue and Vista del Mar.

“Route: Dockweiler Beach to Manhattan Beach (turnaround at Manhattan Pier — approximately 8 miles) at a relaxed, conversational pace.

“Parking: Beach lot, $9.

“Health willing, Alan anticipates joining us at the start to greet folks and send us off. So pump up the tires, grease the chains, and strap on your helmets. Let’s cycle and honor this remarkable man!

“Water, light refreshments will be provided.

“Please forward invite to others who might be interested in joining us. And it would be good to get an RSVP, so we can plan the water/refreshments. Thanks!”

RSVP to jesaki@janm.org.