GARDENA — GBC Ichi-Mi, with the support of Okaeri, will present the premiere of “A Profound Silence,” a short film featuring Jodo Shinshu Buddhist voices from the LGBTQ+ community, family and allies, on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

Note: Bento tickets are sold out but you can still register to attend the screening, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the film’s creators. Suggested donation: $30 per person.

This is an in-person only event. Seating is limited to 120 people. Masks are required. Registration: https://bit.ly/ichimi-premiere