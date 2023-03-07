Dr. Frank Kazuo Yorita, son of Tatsuo and Yoshiko, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Tokyo, Japan on January 2, 1945, and moved to Seattle three years later. Frank grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where he attended high school in North Hollywood, Calif. He went to UCLA on scholarship, then to dental school at UCSF, and graduated from USC in orthodontics. He practiced orthodontics for over 40 years in Orange County and won numerous recognitions and awards. He also served as an assistant clinical professor at USC.

Frank was blessed with two daughters, Claire Yorita (Edward C.) Lee of California, and Dr. Rachel M. (Douglas T. Young) Yorita of Hawaii. He loved to take them snow skiing and water skiing. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with his family and friends. But he said his greatest achievement was being Jichan to his five grandchildren, Alexa Yoshiko, Zoe Miyuki and Austin Tatsuo Lee, Quintin K. and Kenzo K. Young. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and always remembered in their hearts.

