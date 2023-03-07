August 18, 1943 — February 8, 2023

Teruyo Nishi passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at home in Fountain Valley, California. She was born on August 18, 1943, in Saitama, Japan to Sumika and Atsuko Uemura.

She is survived by Nobuo, her husband of 58 years, and their children, Diana (Thom Healey) Nishi, Susan Nishi, and Bobby (Ayano) Nishi. She was a loving grandmother to Dylan Nishi; Declan, Mia, and Zoe Healey; Kayden, Skyler, and Michael Wada; Melody, Kailey, and Landon Nishi. She is survived by her brothers, Shosaburo, Kouichi, and Kyoichi; and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Her passion in life was teaching children. She taught for 25 years at the Orange County Japanese School. She was one of the first teachers chosen to open a Kumon Math and Reading Center, which she operated for 40 years. She was athletic, a san-dan in kendo, and loved to play golf. She was never one to sit idle and had many hobbies such as sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, painting, Japanese calligraphy, and growing vegetables in her garden.

She loved to have her house full of people, especially her grandchildren, and was known for being a wonderful cook. Her friends and family will remember her for her warmth, great sense of humor, and compassionate and caring nature. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804.

