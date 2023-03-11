Rep. Judy Chu, who appeared on MSNBC on March 6, said, “I am a proud American. I will not let ugly, racist, and false allegations against me go unchallenged. If we don’t raise an alarm, anti-Asian rhetoric will continue to endanger Asian American communities nationwide.”

The board of Los Angeles-based Friends of the Chinese American Museum issued the following statement on March 8 regarding recent statements by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) suggesting that Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) and Biden appointee Dominic Ng are not loyal to the U.S.

Friends of the Chinese American Museum strongly condemns the unfounded and racist accusations made recently by Texas Rep. Lance Gooden defaming Congressmember Judy Chu and AAPI civic leader Mr. Dominic Ng.

The Friends of the Chinese American Museum is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of the Chinese in America. These experiences include, but are not limited to, the contributions and sacrifices of our ancestors who played significant roles in the building of this great country called the United States.

From the 1800s to the present, Chinese Americans have contributed to the infrastructure of the country by building its railroads, reclaiming valuable farmland, discovering countless medical breakthroughs, leading the U.S. in its space race, and helping to establish the nation’s economic infrastructure. We also want to point out that Chinese Americans have loyally fought in every war that the United States has engaged in, starting with the Civil War in 1861.

Questioning the loyalty and competence of these exemplary Americans is xenophobic and racist! Rep. Chu has served in Congress for 14 years and in public service for over 35 years. She has earned the trust of her constituents, as well as her colleagues. Rep. Gooden’s comments will continue to add fuel to the escalating racist hatred that continues to target Asian Americans and other endangered groups.

Furthermore, the loyalty of Mr. Ng is also being questioned by Rep. Gooden, who wants him investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act. Mr. Ng’s credentials are impeccable. He is a widely respected businessman who is the CEO and president of the East West Bank.

The bank was founded 50 years ago at a time when racist practices denied Chinese Americans from obtaining mortgages and loans from traditional banks. Since then, Mr. Ng has successfully led East West Bank’s growth to become one of the prominent American banks and a principal American financial institution in international trade essential to a strong American economy. His life’s work has continued to exemplify ethical practices and fairness in the U.S. banking system.

For this and other reasons, Mr. Ng is President Biden’s appointee to chair the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council. In this confirmation process, Mr. Ng will be thoroughly vetted.

Rep. Gooden’s rhetoric is based solely on Rep. Chu’s and Mr. Ng’s ethnicity and calls to mind the unconscionable and unjust incarceration of 120,000 innocent persons of Japanese ancestry during World War II when our nation did not and could not differentiate the Japanese nationals from the Japanese Americans.

Congressmember Chu was born and raised in the United States. She is a native-born Chinese American. Rep. Chu’s father was a WWII veteran and a recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for acts of valor.

Mr. Ng is an American citizen who is recognized locally, nationally, and internationally for his leadership in the banking field and for his philanthropy in promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The Friends of the Chinese American Museum demands that Rep. Gooden immediately issue a public apology to Congressmember Chu and Mr. Dominic Ng. We also call upon Congress to affirm American fundamental values by censuring him for his false allegations. To question the loyalty of these two exemplary and loyal Americans without basis or evidence is an affront to them and to the accuracy of history.