The Greater Los Angeles JACL will present a virtual program titled “What Does a TV Production Assistant Do?” on Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m.

Nicole Suganuma

The speaker is GLA JACL member Nicole Suganuma.

Going from a hopeful professor of anthropology to working in the film and TV industry was never something Suganuma considered realistic or possible. With no formal film training or network in the industry, she made the jump into the new career path without really knowing what adventures lay ahead.

Currently, she works as a production assistant in the assistant directors, department helping to manage cast and crew on set. Making the shift from academia into TV production has been tough but rewarding and she hopes that by sharing her story, others will be encouraged in their own paths.

Some of her past credits include “This Is Us,” “The Goldbergs,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “For All Mankind,” and the “Predator” prequel “Prey.”





For a Zoom link to the meeting/program and information, email Layne at greaterlajacl@gmail.com.