A team of soccer all-stars from colleges across Japan visited Southern California this month on a goodwill matches tour against several local universities.

While the weather was for the most part cloudy and wet, the squad enjoyed its games against teams from UC Irvine, UCLA, CSU Long Beach, USC and Pepperdine.

“It was a challenge, not only because of the weather, but also avoiding the jet lag after arriving from Japan,” said team coordinator Ryo Takahashi.

Among the highlights of the visit was meeting Angel City FC star Jun Endo (pictured) as well as Lakers standout Rui Hachimura.

Photos courtesy Ryo Takahashi