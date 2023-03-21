Franklin High School has a two-way star of its own this season, as senior Joshua Nishinaka is getting it done on both sides of the ball.

On the mound, Nishinaka’s 0.00 earned run average is #1 in the L.A. City Section and in the top 50 in California.

At the plate, he’s batting .462 with a slugging percentage of .538, and at second base, he has converted all his chances into outs.

Nishinaka’s next scheduled pitching start is Saturday against Port of Los Angeles High School, although a pending LAUSD strike could postpone it.

Photo courtesy MARK NISHINAKA