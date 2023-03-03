Generations of family and friends gathered in in Laguna Hills on Sunday to celebrate Michiko Terajima, who marked her 100th birthday on Feb. 18. Before building a career as a dancer, choreographer and teacher, she left the Heart Mountain camp in Wyoming at age 21 and headed to Broadway, where she was a featured dancer in the original production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” starring Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence, in 1951. In the 1956 Hollywood adaptation of the musical, Terajima (nee Iseri) was showcased with her solo dance to the iconic song “Getting to Know You.” A New York Times review of her performance on Broadway described her dancing as “limpid inscrutable grace, the quintessence of Eastern art and it tells more about these people than a writer can.” (Photos courtesy Andrew Shimasaki)