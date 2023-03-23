Rina Sawayama as Akira

Lionsgate presents “John Wick: Chapter 4,” a Thunder Road Films/87eleven production, which opens in theaters and IMAX on Friday, March 24.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) — a professional hitman and assassin who has gained a legendary reputation — uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, a council of crime lords that govern the underworld’s most powerful criminal organizations.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

But before he can earn his freedom, he must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Ian McShane and Lance Reddick reprise their roles as, respectively, Winston Scott, the manager of the New York Continental Hotel and friend of Wick, and Charon, the concierge at the Continental.

Reddick, whose other credits include “Lost,” “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” died on March 17 at the age of 60. The film will be dedicated to his memory.

Laurence Fishburne, also Reeves’ co-star in the “Matrix” films, returns as the Bowery King, a former underground crime boss who was left for dead by the High Table and is now sponsoring Wick.

Hiroyuki Sanada, whose recent credits include “Bullet Train,” “Army of the Dead,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Minamata” and the TV series “Westworld,” plays Shimazu Koji, the manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel and an old friend of Wick.

Hiroyuki Sanada (left) as Shimazu

Singer/songwriter and model Rina Sawayama, known for her duet with Elton John, “Chosen Family,” makes her movie debut as Akira, Koji’s daughter and concierge of the Osaka Contintental. She was cast on the basis of her music videos, which showed her ability to act and do stunts. Her second studio album, “Hold the Girl” — featuring the singles “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” “Phantom” and “Hurricanes” — was released last September.

Donnie Yen (“Rogue One,” “Mulan,” “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”), one of Hong Kong’s top action stars, plays Caine, a blind High Table assassin and friend of Wick. He is widely credited for bringing mixed martial arts (MMA) into mainstream Asian cinema.

Bill Skarsgård (“It”) plays the Marquis Vincent de Gramont, a powerful member of the High Table whose position is challenged by Wick.

Donnie Yen as Caine

The cast also includes Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena and Marko Zaror.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all of the John Wick films, “Chapter 4” was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Filmed in Paris, Berlin, Osaka and New York City, it is the first in the franchise not to be written by franchise creator Derek Kolstad.

The series began with “John Wick” in 2014, followed by “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” in 2019. A fifth film and two spin-offs are in development.