Keiro on March 22 announced the recipients of its 2022-2023 Grants Program cycle, awarding $300,000 in funds to support 32 nonprofit organizations.

This year, emphasis was placed on supporting new and ongoing programs that enhance one or more of the following quality-of-life elements defined by Keiro: Health/wellness, purpose, connectedness, security, and autonomy.

“It truly takes a community to care for our older adults, and Keiro values community organizations that provide impactful programs and services that align with our mission,” said Beverly Ito, president and CEO of Keiro. “Through the grants program, Keiro is excited to be able to build a more supportive community network to promote healthy aging and purposeful living.”

The Keiro Grants Program funds qualified nonprofit, community-based organizations that serve the Japanese American and Japanese older adult and caregiver populations. An independent review committee, composed of community members with diverse backgrounds, careers, and fields of expertise, evaluated the proposals.

Nancy Okubo from the Grants Review Committee said, “It was a privilege for me to be able to serve on the committee. During the review process, we saw so many community partners in the three service counties who are working to ensure the overall health (physical, mental, emotional) of older adults. Since these organizations know their members best, they have designed programs that cater to their group with care and empathy. They work hard to ensure that the older adults and caregivers of our communities can maintain a good quality of life, and be able to enjoy what our community has to give.”

For more information on the Keiro Grants Program, visit http://keiro.org/what-we-do/grants-program.

For this year’s grant recipients, visit https://www.keiro.org/features/2022-2023-grant-recipients.

Grant recipients for Keiro’s 2022-2023 Grants Program cycle:

Cerritos Baptist Church

CharanPoran USA, Inc.

Chatsworth West United Methodist Church

Continuing Education for the Nikkei Widowed, Inc.

East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center

First Presbyterian Church Altadena

Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute

Hearts of Lavender

Japanese American Centenarian Spirit

Japanese American Christian Chapel

Leisure Club at ESGVJCC

Little Tokyo Nutrition Services

Long Beach Buddhist Church

Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center

Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple BWA

Los Angeles Men’s Glee Club

Makoto Taiko

NALC USA

Orange County Buddhist Church

Orange County Japanese American Association

Oxnard Buddhist Temple

Pasadena Buddhist Temple

Pasadena Nikkei Seniors

Sakura Chorus

San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple

Venice Japanese Community Center

Ventura County JACL

Visual Communications

West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple

West Los Angeles United Methodist Church

Zenshuji Soto Mission