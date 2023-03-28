Above: Little Tokyo Business Association installed its 2023 Board of Directors on March 9. Pictured are (front row, seated) Kitty Sankey, left, Glenn Osaki, Joanne Kumamoto, President David Ikegami, Ellen Endo, and Haru Takehana; and (back row) Deputy Consul General of Japan Naoshige Aoshima, Yuriko Shikai, Yoko Kawaguchi, Mikio Miyata, Jan Fukuhara, Sheri Kanesaka, Sylvia Ena, David Kudo, Paul Abe, Mike Okamoto, Mark Kawa, Kenji Suzuki, Council District 14 Economic and Workforce Development Deputy Michelle Bertinelli, and Nancy Takayama. (Photo by Roberto O. Perez)

Below: LTBA President David Ikegami, right, congratulates Carol Tanita of Rafu Bussan and Kenji Suzuki of Suehiro Cafe on being named Little Tokyo community icons. (Photo by ELLEN ENDO/Rafu Shimpo)