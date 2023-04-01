LONG BEACH — Kimono Con 2023 will be held Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Marriott Hotel, 4700 Airport Dr., Long Beach.

Sponsored by Mita Sky and Mita Kimono/82 Global Partners and co-sponsored by Kimono totonoe, the event will feature an extensive selection of 1,000 pre-owned kimono and obi in good condition shipped directly from Japan. Free entry and free parking.

A kimono care master from Japan will personally diagnose kimono problems and offer dry cleaning service (reservations required). He will address such questions as:

Is this stain removable? If not, what can be done?

Can I adjust the length of a kimono that was given to me?

The gold plate on my furisode came off. Can this be repaired?

Measurements of the sleeve length and length from the shoulder to hem will be provided for people who want to start wearing kimono or who have not worn kimono for many years.

The latest kimono accessories will be available for purchase, including storage bags, changing mats, datejime, zori, and tatoushi wrapping paper for kimono and obi, which is hard to find in the U.S.

Info: info@mitasky.com, www.mitasky.com