SIERRA MADRE — A full day of live music will greet visitors on the sidewalk stage outside Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, March 19, for the annual Wistaria Festival.

The festival is an annual event in Sierra Madre, with 100 crafters and food vendors and an auto show. The festival celebrates the world’s largest wistaria vine, located in Sierra Madre.

Attendance is free for all acts, with donations gratefully accepted.

This Sunday in Sierra Madre, Yuki Inoue and L.A. Taiko Ichiza are among the performers scheduled to appear.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre.

For information about street closures, parking, vine tours and shuttles, go to www.sierramadrechamber.com.

The scheduled line-up of acts:

9:45 a.m. Daniel Rodriguez, “America’s Tenor” (and former New York City “Singing Policeman”) will sing the national anthem.

10 a.m. Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe will share traditional song, dance, drumming and blessings.

12 p.m. Copper Lantern, an L.A.-based indie rock band with Sierra Madre’s Molly J. McDevitt.

1 p.m. AKT Academy Youth Theatre. The troupe makes its home at the Sierra Madre Playhouse.

2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez is back, with his wife, soprano and opera singer Marla Kavanaugh.

3 p.m. Ikes Creek, a bluesy Americana band that features Cori Cable Kidder, who starred in Sierra Madre Playhouse productions of “A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert,” “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” and “Always…Patsy Cline.”

4 p.m. L.A. Taiko Ichiza. A Japanese drumming ensemble, the Playhouse’s guest every year at the Wistaria Festival.