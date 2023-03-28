April 20, 1940 – February 16, 2023

Louise Setsuko Mano, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2023, at Torrance Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Los Angeles on April 20, 1940 to Hiroshi and Yoshiko Sakamoto, the third of four siblings. Her family was sent to Manzanar Relocation Center in California in 1942, and returned to Los Angeles after the war in 1945. She was active with the teen group at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. She graduated from Los Angeles High School then received an AA degree in dental assisting at Los Angeles City College, where she met and married Bob Mano, her life partner of nearly 65 years. They were blessed with daughters, Christine and Stephanie, born in 1961 and 1963. Louise and Bob were longtime residents of Gardena and have resided in Torrance the last fifteen years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; daughters, Christine (Lyle Ota) Maekawa and Stephanie (Scott) Mibu; grandchildren, Brittni (Michael Mulik) Maekawa, Chad (Melissa) Maekawa, Dylan Mibu, Ethan Mibu; great-grandchildren, Ryson Maekawa and Skylah Maekawa; sisters, Mildred (Mako) Mizukami and Irene Cohen; plus cousins, nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her parents and brother, Robert Sakamoto. Private services were held on March 25, 2023, at The Historic Church at Green Hills Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.