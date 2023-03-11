A funeral service for Miyoko Mura, 85-year-old, Tottori, Japan-born Issei who passed away on February 18, 2023, in La Palma, Calif., will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her husband, Hideo Mura; sister, Namiyo Ashioka of Japan; siblings-in-law, Tsuyoshi (Mie) and Isao (Carol) Mura, Lily Kiyomi Watanabe, Keiko (Roy) Kinoshita; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449