A private viewing for the late Akiyo Inouye, who passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023, at the age of 88, was held on March 4, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden.”

Maui-born, resident of Alhambra, and predeceased by husband, Dan Inouye, she is survived by her loving family: daughter, Denise (Mark) Shiokari; grandchildren, Scott (Chrislynn) Shiokari and Lauren Shiokari; great-grandchildren, Remi and Graham Shiokari. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and siblings here and in Maui and Washington. A private, family service will be held in Maui at a later date.