January 11, 1917 – February 20, 2023

Nobu Misono, 106-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 20. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George Sukenari Misono; daughter, Helen Hisako Yamaguchi. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Mary Misono; grandchildren, Susan, Gary, and Douglas Kenji Yamaguchi; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews in San Diego, the greater Los Angeles area, and Japan.

Funeral service was held February 25, 2023, at the West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple, Reverend Koho Takata officiating.

