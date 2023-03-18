March 27, 1942 – January 14, 2023

Norman Sato, 80-year-old, Maui, Hawaii-born, resident of Gardena, passed away at his residence on January 14. He is survived by his loving family: brother, Wilber Sato, and sister, Jane (Herbert) Kimata of Hawaii; also survived by nieces, Wendy (Russell) Mun, Denise (Michael) Nishiki, Stacie (Jeffrey) Rita and Janis Kimata; nephews, Darryl Sato and Scott Kimata. He is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews and other relatives in California and Hawaii.

Memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary Chapel on March 23, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Casual or aloha attire is welcome.

The family requests that flowers please be omitted and no koden.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441