OCBC’s own Daion Taiko will perform at Hanamatsuri. (Courtesy OCBC)

ANAHEIM — On the weekend of April 15-16, Orange County Buddhist Church (OCBC), 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim, is sponsoring a spring festival in celebration of the birth of the Buddha.

The event, which will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. both days, features a variety of foods, games, boutique and craft items, exhibits and performances uniquely Japanese. The festival is now open to the public again after COVID.

Exhibits will include tea ceremony, Japanese artifacts, kimekomi dolls, calligraphy, ikebana, swords, and bonsai.

Performances will include aikido, taiko drumming, Nihon buyo (classical dance), kendo, koto, karate, and Tsugaru shamisen/minyo.

Admission is free. There will be free parking at Magnolia High School, 2450 W. Ball Rd., with free shuttle service to/from the festival from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Contact information: (714) 827-9590, hello@orangecountybuddhist.org, www.orangecountybuddhist.org