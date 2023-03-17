ARTESIA — “Save a Life, Drink a Boba” is the theme for “A Match for Mama G” swab drive on Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bopomofo, 11632 South St., Suite 105, Artesia.

Kina Grannis

Guitarist, singer and YouTuber Kina Grannis said, “Southern California friends — join me this Sunday for a free, in-person swab drive to register for the bone marrow donor registry at Bopomofo Cafe in Artesia. All it takes is a cheek swab! My sister Emi Grannis and I will be there showing our gratitude in the form of free boba.

“My mom, the one and only Mama G, has bone marrow cancer and needs a blood stem cell transplant to save her life. She currently has no donor matches, so we are doing everything in our power to search the globe to find her one!

“Joining the registry is quick and easy, and can be done in most countries in the world. If you can’t join us this weekend, please visit the link in my [Facebook] bio (https://linktr.ee/kinagrannis) to register online and have a free swab kit mailed to you.

“So incredibly grateful to Philip Wang, Eric Wang, and the Bopo team for offering up their space and service (and boba!!) and making this event a reality. If you have not yet experienced the light that is Bopomofo, let me tell you, you are in for a treat. (Honey walnut shrimp burger, are you kidding me!!) Huge thanks to Be The Match as well for running our swab site and orchestrating the whole thing.

“Come one, come all, bring a friend, spread the word, etc.!! Thank you!!”