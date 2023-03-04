A private graveside funeral service for Shizue Kiyohiro, 99-year-old, Fairfax, Wash.-born Nisei, who passed away on February 1, 2023, in Los Angeles, was held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Koho Takata from West L.A. Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her children, Tracy Kiyohiro and Bonnie (Robert) Inai; grandchildren, Justin Ken (Nicole) Kiyohiro, Shannon S. (Kirk) Moe, Elizabeth (Jason Berlin) Inai, and Tiffany (Jeremy) Palmanteer; great-grandchildren, Dillon and Madelyn Kiyohiro, Aya and Leia Berlin, Kruz and Kayden Palmanteer; brother, Noboru (Lily) Kamibayashi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

