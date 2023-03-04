Yoneo “John” Tsurudome was born on September 11, 1930, and passed away peacefully in his home in Torrance on February 25, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiroshi and Yae Tsurudome, and his sister, Sachiko Sasaki. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, daughters, Kimiko and Tamiko, stepsons, Mike and Bruce, and many grandchildren. Yoneo will be remembered for his generosity and for his love of a good meal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Douglass Mortuary in El Segundo. (310) 640-9325