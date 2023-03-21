Sansei Legacy presents “Healthy Choices for the Japanese American Diet,” a free virtual program, on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. The speakers are:

• Joyce Nakashima, a registered dietitian nutritionist who is currently working as a dietitian consultant at multiple nursing homes in the area of Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley. She is responsible for the nutritional care of residents and also ensuring that the nursing homes follow correct kitchen sanitation procedures. She also works as an afterschool instructor teaching cooking classes to elementary school children.

Nakashima grew up in West Los Angeles and graduated from CSU Long Beach (undergraduate) and CSU Northridge (graduate) with degrees in nutrition.

• Luriko P. Ozeki, a licensed acupuncturist in Los Angeles, where she has maintained a thriving private practice treating children and their mothers since 2008. Unique even in the acupuncture and Asian medicine world, she specializes in pediatric Asian medicine (PAM) and is a pioneer in that field, a highly effective, gentle, ancient pediatric medical system.

Her private practice, Iyashi Wellness, is in Los Angeles. She enjoys culinary delights from hole-in-the-walls to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Moderator: Mitchell Matsumura, creator of Sansei Legacy.

For a Zoom link to the program, RSVP to: sansei.legacy@gmail.com