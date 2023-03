Crystine Yuki Fujimoto passed away on March 6, 2023, in Gillette, Wyoming. She is predeceased by her parents, Ted and Mary, and survived by siblings, Brian, Miki and Daniel. A private service will be held at Senshin Buddhist Temple. For more information and condolences, please contact Kubota Mortuary.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449