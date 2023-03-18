With great sadness we announce the passing of Yasuo Tom Okino on Friday, March 3, 2023. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he passed away peacefully on a sunny afternoon. He grew up on a farm in Fresno so he always loved the sunshine and warm weather.

He was born August 3, 1934 the 8th child of 8 to Shintaro and Yaino Okino of Parlier, Calif., and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings except his older sister, Sharyn Kobashigawa of Yorba Linda, Calif.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Keiko Kay Okino; daughter, Cathy Arakaki; son-in-law, Rod Arakaki; and sons, Todd and Keith Okino; daughter-in-law, Sunghie Park Okino; grandchildren, John Arakaki and his wife, Jing Arakaki, Tommy Arakaki, Erik Okino, Kristi Okino Gonzalez and her husband, Daniel Gonzalez.

Tom, as he was called by most who knew him, grew up in Central California, went to UC Berkeley in Northern California and settled and raised a family with wife Kay in Southern California. Tom spent his work life as an electrical engineer in aerospace at McDonnell-Douglas, TRW, and Northrup-Grumman before retiring in 2000 and becoming a very active deacon in First Presbyterian Church in San Pedro. Tom was a very soft-spoken man with a generous heart, brilliant mind, and a loving yet understated spirit. He will be sorely missed and remembered always. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 followed by a lunch reception.