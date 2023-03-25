March 24, 1929 – November 6, 2022

Yoshiko Aoki (née Ono), passed away on November 6, 2022, in Los Angeles at the age of 93, leaving behind Miki Aoki, her husband of 37 years. She is also survived by two stepchildren, David and Joy Aoki; daughter-in-law, Connie; two sisters, Teruko Kai and Ayako Ohgi; six nieces and three nephews. Born in Sacramento, California, Yoshiko had a full life that revolved around her family, playing golf or cards, and exploring the world. A frequent cruise traveler, there were very few places around the world that she and Miki did not visit. Her fiery spirit will be sadly missed. Prior to her passing, she requested that no funeral would be conducted and a private burial was performed at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, Calif.