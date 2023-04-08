Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person, Hiroko Nakamura.

Hiroko Nakamura in 2019

She is an 87-year-old female who was last seen on April 6 on the 1600 block of Del Mar Avenue in an unincorporated area of South San Gabriel.

Nakamura is 4’11” tall, 76 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Nakamura has a possible destination of Little Tokyo.

She has possible Alzheimer’s disease. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.