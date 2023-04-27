Chikara Taiko will be among the performers at the Centenary Arigato Bazaar on May 6.

Centenary United Methodist Church announced its annual Arigato Bazaar will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All are invited to this community event, which brings people from across Southern California together for a day of family fun. Spend time hunting for a special “treasure” in the Country Store and handmade crafts booths or place a bid on the silent auction item that catches your eye. Grab a seat outside to enjoy live entertainment, including taiko drummers, minyo dance, hula, steel drums and more.

And you can’t forget to try all the delicious food, including the popular teriyaki half-chicken dinner, beef bento, handmade sushi and manju, Asian chicken salad, Spam musubi and more.

There will also be opportunities to win prizes throughout the day. Tickets are $5 and can be redeemed at various food and shopping booths (some exclusions apply). Each ticket is also an entry into the opportunity drawing for raffle prizes and three grand prizes of $500, $250 and $100 cash.

Centenary UMC is located at 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo. Come for a day of family fun, great food, lively entertainment and memorable fellowship. Free parking and shuttle service is available at 420 E. Third St. (enter structure on Boyd Street) until 6 p.m. with event validation.

For more information, visit www.centenarydtla.org or call the office at (213) 617-9097.