Feburary 15, 1931 – March 29, 2023

Dr. James “Jim” Sueo Fukuda, 92-year-old, Los Angeles-born, long-time resident of Orange, peacefully passed away at Ivy Park at Laguna Woods on March 29, 2023. He was predeceased by his loving family: wife of over 50 years, Kimi, and eldest daughter, Kelly Akemi. He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Kay Aiko (Brent) Yamasaki; sons, Kevin Akira (Nirmal Merchant) Fukuda, Kenneth Atsuo (Jeanette) Fukuda, Kristopher Yukio (Susan) Fukuda; also survived by grandchildren, Aki, Ryan, and Emi Yamasaki, and Maddy, Trevor, Miles, and Malia Fukuda; along with siblings, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at Fukui “Chapel in the Garden” on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Ken Nagata officiating.

