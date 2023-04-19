MONTEREY PARK — Among the attractions at this year’s Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival was a welcome sense of healing, as the two-day event was held just a few short blocks from the site of January’s horrific mass murder.
Monterey Park native Jasmine Shackleford, who spent Saturday afternoon at the festival along with her sister, Jocelyn, and their friend Shane Marcus, said the pain is still fresh and raw in the city, but the gathering will help along the communal sense of recovery.
“When I woke up this morning, there was still some thoughts of fear, but it’s nice to see everyone here, things slowly getting back to normal,” she said.
Jocelyn added, “People need this, to take their minds off what happened and feel safe again.”
The festival returned to Barnes Park near City Hall, after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. Thousands attended the celebration of Japanese and Asian Pacific Islander culture that featured live performances ranging from classical Japanese dancing to taiko drumming and contemporary music, karate demonstrations and hula dancing.
Exhibits featured calligraphy artwork, traditional tea ceremony, and a presentation honoring Japanese American veterans.
The Cherry Blossom Festival Marketplace boasted a host of vendors offering unique merchandise, information and assistance on health, social, education and consumer issues, as well as plenty of tasty food.
As though on cue, the several cherry blossom trees at the park were in full bloom, adding to the sense of healing and serenity.
Story and photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo