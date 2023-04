Public viewing for Fred Susumu Terasawa, 95, a Los Angeles-born Nisei and veteran of WWII, who passed away peacefully at the Chalet Terrace Board and Care Facility in Monterey Park on April 16, will be held on Saturday, April 29, 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, Kinuye; son, Robert (Mandy Nomoto); daughters, Debra (Terry Lew) Terasawa and Kathy Lynn Terasawa; grandchildren, Marcie (Brett) Hirata, Allyson Terasawa, Stacie (Tyler) Wong and Craig (Jayne Gee) Terasawa; and great-grandchildren, Graham Caleb and Rylie Joy Terasawa and Keston Susumu and Hayden Hasu Hirata.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441