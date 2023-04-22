Georganne Yoshie Lynch (76) born on June 16, 1946, in Montebello, Calif., a resident of Rosemead, Calif., passed away at San Antonio Regional Hospital on March 8, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Haruko Arakaki.

She is survived by her son, Darren Lynch; granddaughter, Arielle Lynch; her sister, Kathy Hendrickson. She is also survived by many other relatives.

Her funeral service will be held at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m., 505 E. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441