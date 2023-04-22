Guasti, Louise “Lou” (67) passed away peacefully in her home on April 15, 2023. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Stephen Guasti; daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Minobe; grandchildren, Erin and Alex Minobe; brother, Richard (Judy) Tsuno; nephews, Jason (Gina) Tsuno, Scott (Alyssa) Tsuno; also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 30, 3:00 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, Calif. Masks are required to attend the service.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441