Joseph Joe Amamoto, 93-year-old, Houston, Texas-born Nisei, passed away on March 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Elyse (Robert) Aochi; son, Jeffrey Amamoto; grandchildren, Brent Aochi (Mae Zakhour) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; granddaughter, Camille Aochi (Andrew Frenz) of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Theo and Lucy Aochi; also survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449