Matsuko “Mat” Uyeno succumbed to an inoperable illness that she battled valiantly for 3 years. She passed away at home on February 28, 2023, at the age of 99, 54 days short of her 100th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband, Masato Uyeno, and survived by her daughter, Karen (Ernest) Moscoso; son, Ken (Leyna) Uyeno; grandson, Kevan (Donna) Moscoso; twin sister, Kiyoko Yoneda; sister, Misao Tomita; sister-in-law, Rose Uyeno; many nieces and nephews, and extended family. She lived life to the fullest. She continued to remain active even in retirement with Senshin Buddhist Temple activities and as a JANM volunteer well into her 90s. Her importance of love of friends and family unity has bonded friendships and our family forever.

Funeral services will be held on April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007. The family requests that flowers be omitted.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449