Koinobori (carp banners) are traditionally flown on Children’s Day.

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will celebrate Kodomo no Hi (Children’s Day) on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 5 is Kodomo no Hi (子供の日) in Japan. Originally known as Tango no Sekku (端午の節句), it became a national holiday in 1948 and has been a day of celebration in since ancient times. This year, JACCC will hold its Kodomo no Hi celebration with the following activities, in addition to beverage/food vendors on the plaza:

10:30 a.m.: Rajio Taiso (exercise)

10:30 a.m.: Emoji pan (bread) family workshop with Okayama-Kobo (tickets required)

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.: Beverage, food and retail vendors

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.: James Irvine Japanese Garden open to attendees

11 a.m.–4 p.m.: Kids’ craft workshop

1 p.m.: “My Neighbor Totoro,” English dub (RSVP required)

2:30 p.m.: Emoji pan family workshop with Okayama-Kobo (tickets required)

3 p.m.: Ukuleles 4 Little Tokyo

3:30 p.m.: Irvine Cheerleaders

4 p.m.: “My Neighbor Totoro” with English subtitles (RSVP required)

For more information, go to: https://jaccc.org/events/kodomo-no-hi-2023/