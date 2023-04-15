Mabel Furuto passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles at the age of 100. Born in Los Angeles to Kanichi and Tama Kobayashi, she spent her early years helping her parents farm in the South Bay area.

Shortly after her graduation from Torrance High School, the family was interned at the Santa Anita Assembly Center, then Jerome, Arkansas and Tule Lake, California during WWII. After the war, the family relocated to the Fresno area to farm. Mabel returned to Los Angeles, where she married Takao and started her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Takao, Mabel is survived by her children, Amy (Kazu) Takaki, Susan (Glenn) Saita, Michael (Lisa) Furuto; grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle), Alison (Josh), Leanne (Trevor), Grant (Hayley); and great-grandchildren, Nick, Caleb, Holly, Emaline, Otis and Aurelia; brother, Bill (Regina) Kobayashi; many nieces and nephews; her caregivers, Koji, Nicole, Clara, and Marie.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441