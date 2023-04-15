Donations will help families and children at Casa de Luz, a migrant shelter in Tijuana.

Nikkei Progressives is committed to justice in the Japanese American community and solidarity with marginalized groups.

We are asking for donations of new or lightly used shoes (for children, youth and adults) and toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste) to be collected in bins at the Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo.

Donations will be collected through May 7 and taken to Bridge of Love Across the Border, a migrant aid organization based in the San Diego area. The shoes and toiletries will then be taken to families and children at Casa de Luz, a migrant shelter in Tijuana where there are families with children and also LGBTQ folks (https://www.casadeluz.com/).

Currently there are 55-60 people there, including 15 children. Casa de Luz always shares the donations with other migrant shelters, including an orphanage and an elder shelter.

Current U.S. policies have forced migrants to remain in Mexico with minimal aid from severely strained local shelters. Refugees and asylum-seekers travel thousands of miles to escape poverty, political instability and violence in their home countries. They are stranded at the border in great need of basic necessities.

The conditions that migrants face while waiting to enter the U.S. and in immigrant detention are unsafe and unjust, and large-scale policy changes will not come anytime soon.

We hope you will urgently join us in supporting — in some small way — those who are suffering at the border.

Thank you for your consideration and generosity. Sponsored by Nikkei Progressives with cooperation of Terasaki Budokan and Little Tokyo Service Center. For more information about Nikkei Progressives, email nikkeiprogressives@gmail.com.