On April 19, the Manzanar Committee advised that those attending the 54th annual Manzanar Pilgrimage on Saturday, April 29, should bring their own chairs, and/or umbrellas/parasols to the event.

Unlike recent pilgrimages, there will be no tent/covered seating area, and possibly no chairs, or a very limited number of chairs, due to the record snowfall in the Eastern Sierra, which has buried the storage area of the only source of rental tents and chairs in the area under many feet of ice.

Attendees are also advised to bring a hat and sunscreen, flowers for the traditional flower offering during the interfaith service, and a refillable water bottle that can be refilled at the site.

For more information about the Manzanar Pilgrimage and the Manzanar At Dusk program, check the Manzanar Committee website at https://manzanarcommittee.org, call (323) 662-5102, or email info@manzanarcommittee.org.