Masami Nakayama was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Los Angeles, Calif. and passed away on April 17, 2023, at the California Mission Inn in Rosemead, Calif. When he was young, Masami and his family were sent to an internment camp in Poston, Ariz. for several years but were able to return to California. Masami graduated from Roosevelt High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was honorably discharged in 1964. Masami enjoyed fishing with friends and later found a love for ballroom dancing. Masami is preceded by death by his parents, Masaichi and Misao, and his sister, Yoko. Masami is survived by his only child, Jennifer Nakayama, and numerous cousins.

A small burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

