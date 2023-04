Celebration of Life for Chris Naito, 83, Los Angeles-born Sansei and a resident of Redondo Beach, who passed away peacefully on April 17, will be held in the near future.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicki (Gene) Lew; grandsons, Kevin Keizuchi and Gregory Frank; brother, Stephen (Ginger) Nomura of Berkeley; niece, Anna (Josh) McKeever of Oakland; and many other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441