Hiroko Nakamura, an 87-year-old reported missing by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit on April 7, has been found.

Rev. Mitchell Young of Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, where Nakamura is a member, said that members of the congregation reported over the weekend that she had been located.

As of Friday, the LASD had not yet made a formal announcement. There was no response to a message left with the Missing Persons Unit.

Previously, Nakamura had last been seen on April 6 on the 1600 block of Del Mar Avenue in an unincorporated area of South San Gabriel. Her family said that Nakamura, who may have Alzheimer’s disease, was possibly headed for Little Tokyo. Details of when and where she was found were not immediately available.