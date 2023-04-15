The title character in “Suzume” is a 17-year-old girl who must save Japan from disaster.

“Suzume,” a new animated feature written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, is now playing in theaters throughout the Southland.

“Suzume” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume (voiced by Nanoka Hara), set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan. Her journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu, where she encounters a young man, Souta (Hokuto Matsumura), who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.”

What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob. Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Released by Toho, “Suzume” is the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022 in Japan and a nominee for best film at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Shinkai is known for such films as “The Place Promised in Our Early Days” (2004), “5 Centimeters Per Second” (2007), “Children Who Chase Lost Voices” (2011), “The Garden of Words” (2013), “Your Name” (2016) and “Weathering with You” (2019).

Daijin, a talking cat, is part of Suzume’s adventure.

Both subtitled and dubbed versions of “Suzume” are being shown at area theaters, including the following in Los Angeles County:

