A 96-year-old man reported missing by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been located, according to a family member.

Seiichi Taguchi

Seiichi Taguchi’s grand-niece, Risa Kurosaki of Los Angeles, posted on Facebook on Wednesday, “My uncle has now been found. Thank you everyone!”

Another family member, Pam Heng Shan Ng of Los Angeles, posted, “We have located Uncle!!!!! Thank you everyone who kept him in your prayers! Risa and fam are heading over to the hospital to check on him.”

It was not immediately clear where and when Taguchi was located.

On April 18, Kurosaki posted, “My elderly Uncle Seiichi has gone missing. He was last seen at his assisted care facility in the Rosemead/San Gabriel area. Please keep an eye out for him and call the line listed or contact me. Spread the word and share if you can.”

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert, describing Taguchi as “at-risk” because he suffers from dementia and diabetes.