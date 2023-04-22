Rendering of the WWII Camp Wall in Columbia Park.

TORRANCE — Nearly two years have passed since Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) secured $5 million in grant monies to be used to build a WWII Camp Wall in Torrance, and the project is now on the Torrance City Council agenda for Tuesday, April 25, to discuss and potentially adopt the monument.

The WWII Camp Wall project proposes 12 8-foot-tall walls ranging from 15 feet to 40 feet in width to be built at the corner of Prairie Avenue and 190th Street in Torrance’s Columbia Park. Each wall would represent a different U.S. World War II concentration camp and would list the name of each person that was incarcerated in that particular camp. It is the vision of Kanji Sahara, and is a dream that he has pursued for many years.

Those who support the WWII Camp Wall Committee are asked to attend the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

For more information on the project, visit www.wwiicampwall.org.

The WWII Camp Wall Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Executive Board: Kanji Sahara, emeritus; Nancy Hayata, president; Kyoko Oda, vice president; Kristen Tang, vice president; Kaitlyn Tang, treasurer

Community liaisons: Ann Burroughs (Japanese American National Museum), Bruce Embrey (Manzanar Committee)

Members at large: Former Torrance Mayor Pat Furey, Kay Susumu Oda, Sid Morrison