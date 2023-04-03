Episode 12 of Nima Voices will be presented by Discover Nikkei and the Japanese American National Museum on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Kristen Nemoto Jay

Kristen Nemoto Jay, editor of The Hawai‘i Herald, will be interviewed by guest host Shari Y. Tamashiro, a cybrarian who has helped share the stories of Hawai‘i Japanese and Okinawans through various projects.

Last year, Discover Nikkei began sharing articles by Jay originally published in The Herald. Her late grandfather, a 442nd RCT veteran, helped create the sister-city relationship between Bruyeres, France and Honolulu. She will chat about her family and background, Japanese American history and communities in Hawai‘i, The Herald, and more.

Read Jay’s articles on Discover Nikkei before tuning in for this live interview and Q&A: https://discovernikkei.org/en/journal/author/jay-kristen/

The program will be livestreamed to both Discover Nikkei’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a08NBQfoQEo) and Facebook.

Beyond just a website, Discover Nikkei is an international network that celebrates cultural diversity and explores both global and local identities. The project connects generations and communities by sharing stories and perspectives of the Nikkei, people of Japanese descent who have migrated and settled throughout the world.

The term “nima” comes from combining Nikkei and nakama (Japanese for “colleagues,” “fellows” or “circle”). Join the Nima-kai community and share your stories about the Nikkei experience. Find out more at https://DiscoverNikkei.org.

For more information about upcoming and past Discover Nikkei programs: https://5dn.org/en/events/dn-programs/

Support Discover Nikkei: https://DiscoverNikkei.org/about/support

Discover Nikkei is a project of the Japanese American National Museum (https://janm.org), with major funding from The Nippon Foundation.