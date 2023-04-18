Anthony McClaren, author of “Seven Summits for Dad.”

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold a meeting on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Guest speaker will be attorney Anthony McClaren. He is an endurance athlete, business owner and practicing attorney focusing on adversarial resolution. He graduated with a degree in sociology and received his law degree in 2003. McClaren will share the challenge he endured in the loss of his dad to Parkinson’s disease and how he used that loss and sadness to motivate himself to succeed.

He will speak of his climbing the 7 Summits (the highest mountain on each continent) with an emphasis on the mental focus required to succeed in the endeavor. He hopes to share how complex physical movements can aid a person’s mind at all stages in life.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.