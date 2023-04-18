The festival will feature taiko drumming.

WEST COVINA — The 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Dr. in West Covina.

This annual festival marks the beginning of spring; the newly emerging blossom represent hope, beauty, and new life. Learn more about Japanese culture, indulge in exquisite Japanese and Japanese American flavors, enjoy traditional music and dance performances, shop at an array of different vendors, and watch taiko drums and martial arts performances.

Entertainment schedule:

12:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

1 p.m.: Special presentation

1:15 p.m.: West Covina Judo Dojo

1:30 p.m.: Katori Shinto Ryu (martial arts with swords)

2 p.m.: Halau Hula a Kawika Iaua’o Leinani

3 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai (Japanese dance)

3:30 p.m.: Bushido Group (Japanese swordsmanship)

4 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do

4:30 p.m.: Ayaka Hula Studio

Guests pose with Pikachu at a previous Cherry Blossom Festival.

Food vendors: Shin Sen Gumi, Wildflower Honey, Buttery Popcorn, The Local Moco, Leisure Club, Mister Potato, Student Exchange Program, Mr. Bully, Waffleland, Kona Ice, Beer Garden, Sabers Basketball, Pocari Sweat

Retail: Kimonoya LA, Middle Age Madness, Juice Box Club, Legacy Cards, Aleja x Anime, Hello Sushi, RxLA, Kinokovi, Macy’s, BoxLunch, Kids Slime Club

Info: Kaleo Marketing, Humana, Forest Lawn Mortuary, Wellcare, Global Energy Services, OCRA, Rose Hills Mortuary, CA Phones/CA Connect, CPAF, Behavioral Health Services, Garfield Health, Columbia, Hiraizumi Law, Fukui Mortuary, ESGVJCC, Athens Services, FBI, JACom Credit Union

Bring your friends and family and enjoy the outdoor festival with the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center family to celebrate the cherry blossom season.

Supported by Athens Services. Free admission. RSVP at http://plazawestcovina.com/events.

For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or email info@esgvjcc.org.